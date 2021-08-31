JONESBORO — Ernestine Pierce, 94, of Jonesboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
She was born Nov. 13, 1926, in Jonesboro to Tice and Frances Lee Weaver. Ernestine worked for over 30 years at General Motors in Flint, Mich. until retirement.
She was a member of Ridgecrest Missionary Baptist Church. She was president of the Women’s Missionary Association at Ridgecrest and a member of the Home Extension Club of Cash.
Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Dollie Weaver; her husband of 61 years, Edward B. Pierce; brothers, Ray Weaver, Anderson Weaver, Ralph Weaver and Darrell Weaver; sisters, Doris Davenport and Virginia Weaver; and infant siblings, Betty and Tice Weaver.
Those left behind to cherish Ernestine’s wonderful memories include her son, Terry (Daelyn) Pierce of Fenton, Mich.; a daughter, Tami (Charles) Best of Jonesboro; five grandchildren, Kyle Best, Kris Best, Mitchell (Kristin) Pierce, Meagan (Will) Swann and James (Emily) Best; eight great-grandchildren, McLendon, Leighelle, Tice, Nora, Townsend, Willa, Charlie and Pierce; two brothers, Doyle Yarbrough and Dale Weaver; and two sisters, Mary Hoffman and Marla Hill.
Church services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 610 Powell St., in Jonesboro with James Hoffman and Robbie McMasters officiating. Burial will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will precede the service beginning at 10 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Best, Kris Best, James Best, Mitchell Pierce, Will Swann and Chris Weaver.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests lasting memorials be made to either St. Bernards Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit; the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House; or Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
