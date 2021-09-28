SMITHLAND, Ky. — Felix Curtis Blevins Sr., 78, of Smithland, Ky., died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Crittenden County Health & Rehab Center in Marion.
Mr. Blevins was a sales representative, veteran of the Army and a member of Birdsville Baptist Church in Birdsville, Ky.
He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Harned of Paducah, Ky., and Stephanie Blevins of Oklahoma City, Okla.; one brother, Doug Blevins of Newport; one sister, Marie Hurst of Pocahontas; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Blevins; parents, Melvin Victor Blevins and Robeda Ping Blevins; one son, Felix Curtis Blevins Jr.; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. today, Sept. 29, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Brother James Driver officiating. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery at Aurora, Ky. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
