PARAGOULD — Flora Madge Austin, 81, of Paragould passed away at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House on Aug. 20, 2021.
She was born March 3, 1940, in Roseland to Albert and Beulah Abernathy Eubanks. She enjoyed yard selling, collecting antiques and was a minister’s wife for over 50 years.
Survivors include one daughter, Brenda Johnson (Dale), two sisters, Fern Sloan and Freda Gatis, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Beulah Abernathy Eubanks, her husband, William Austin, one son, Dennis Austin, two sisters, Loretta Canamore and Ruby Emler, and five brothers, Gerald Eubanks, AJ Eubanks, Ambers Eubanks, Mack Eubanks and Otto Eubanks.
Funeral services will be held at noon today, Aug. 24, at People of Praise Church in Leachville with Brother Franklin Buchannan II officiating. The family will receive visitors from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.
Online registry: www.faithfuneralservice.net
