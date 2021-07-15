LAKE CITY — Florence Deloros Gibson, 75, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
She was born Dec. 25, 1945, in Nettleton to the late J.D. and Maxine Asbill Gibson.
Deloros enjoyed puzzles, old TV shows and just being out and about. She loved spending time with her family.
She was a 1964 graduate of Bay High School and was a retired factory worker.
She is survived by four siblings, Mary Gibson and Shirley Gibson, both of Lake City, Ron Gibson (Linda) and Terry Gibson, all of Jonesboro; two sisters-in-law, Alma Gibson of Indiana and Karalee Gibson of Lake City; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, L.D. Gibson and Larry Gibson.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Pine Log Cemetery with Kevin Griffin and Noah Griffin speaking.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Pine Log Cemetery.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
