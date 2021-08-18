PARAGOULD — Flossie Fern Cox, 90, of Paragould passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the Green House Cottages of Belle Meade in Paragould.
She was born Dec. 4, 1930, in Leachville to the late Pleas and Flossie Lowery Reeves.
Flossie was a homemaker, loved her family, and was of Baptist faith. She had been a lifelong resident of Greene County.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Milford “High Pockets” Cox; a son, Jim Cox; a son-in-law, Ronnie Crossno; six brothers; and five sisters.
Survivors include her children, Tommy (Loretta) Cox of Paragould, Shirley (Ray) Gessner of Mountain Home, Betty Crossno of Paragould, David (Glenda) Cox of Mountain Home and Brenda (Dean) Carlton of Paragould; one sister-in-law who was like a sister, Wanda Cox of Searcy; grandchildren, Carrie Johnston, Eric Crossno, Jerrie Ann Anderson, Lisa Sanders, Gene Howe, Mandy Beliew, Jeremy Cox, Michael Cox, Christie Miller, Davin Kaye and David Cox; and many great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Breck Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in Brown’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Smith, Delane Smith, Denny Haddock, Alex Eudy, Phillip Eudy and Cody Spalding.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneral.org
