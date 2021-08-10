JONESBORO — Floyd Carson Cabe, 88, of Jonesboro passed from this life Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.
Born in Booneville, Floyd moved to Jonesboro in 1959 and had lived in this area most of his life. Floyd was a retired building construction contractor for several years.
He also served as an ordained Missionary Baptist minister. He was a member of Prospect Missionary Baptist Church where he served as chairman of the deacons, church moderator, Sunday school teacher, Wednesday evening Bible study leader and church softball team coach.
Floyd was also a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader and enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, including his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He was a U.S. Army and Arkansas National Guard veteran, serving 30 years of active and reserve duty. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jimmy Cabe.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Betty Cochran Cabe of the home, married Dec. 11, 1954; a son, Floyd Lynn Cabe of Jonesboro; two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Charles Pigg of Jonesboro and Kristy and Shannon Dicus of Paragould; five grandchildren, Josh Cabe, Ashton and husband Jeffrey Cullum, Blake Mead, Lauren Suiter and Taylor Suiter; and three great-grandchildren, Ryan Cullum, Logan Cullum and Carson Bishop.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 this evening, Aug. 11, in Emerson Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Emerson Memorial Chapel with Randy Lingenfelter and Michael Book officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Nettleton Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will include Jeffrey Cullum, Bob Wiseman, George Miller, Gary Meeker, David Moore and all the men of Prospect Baptist Church
Active pallbearers will include Richard Belk, Ric Metcalf, Jim Martin, Blake Mead, Josh Cabe and Jesse Bishop.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to Prospect Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 1603 Arkansas 351, Jonesboro 72404, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis 38105.
Presently, there are no Arkansas Health Department mandates for indoor gatherings. However, the family requests that attendees at both the visitation and the funeral service wear face masks or coverings and observe social distancing with discretion and consideration.
Online registry: www. emersonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.