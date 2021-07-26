COOTER, Mo. — Frances Peaches Harrell Cooper passed from this world Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the age of 94.
She was born to Earl Herbert and Mamie Fowler Harrell on March 21, 1927, in Tyler, Mo. She was one of five siblings and had many wonderful stories about her years growing up.
In June of 1947, Frances was married to Paul Henry Cooper and enjoyed 37 years of wonderful marriage. They had three children, Lois June, Paula Jeanine and Richard Harrell (Rick).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Henry Cooper; her son, Richard Harrell Cooper (Rick); and her parents, Earl Herbert and Mamie Fowler Harrell.
Also preceding her in death were her siblings, William Harrell “Bill,” Lawrence Harrell “George,” Leonard Harrell “Peck” and Doris June Harrell Eaves.
She is survived and was loved by her daughters, Lois Cooper Freeman (John) of Jonesboro and Jeanine England (Jim) of Decaturville, Tenn., and her daughter-in-law, Karen Farley (Bill) of Paragould.
Peaches, as she was fondly called by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the community, is also survived by Julie Freeman Reardon (Brian) and children Chase, Caden and Madelyn, Kara Freeman Reynolds (Randy) and children Ruby and Rosy, Jay England (Alicia) and children Jase, Blair and Ross, Paul Allen England (Christy) and children Millie Jo, Clara Frances and Lawson, Luke Cooper (Belinda) and child Olivia, and Rachel Cooper Reese (Jay) and children Cooper, Jack and Charlie Phillips.
Frances worked as a secretary of Cooter School and the Phillips 66 plant with her husband, but most of her working career was as postmaster at the Cooter Post Office. She retired from the post office at 78.
Four areas would sum up her life: 1. Her love for Jesus, Bible and Church, 2. Her love of family, 3. Kindness to others, and 4. Postal Service and all things mail.
Services for 94-year-old Frances Peaches Harrell Cooper of Cooter will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Steele Church of Christ.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation and participants will be required to wear masks and observe the church seating.
After the service, there will be a private family burial.
Serving as pallbearers will be her six grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be her caregivers, Patsy McCord, Mary Jane Scott, Erica Garcia and Stephanie Webb.
Lasting memorials may be made to Steele Church of Christ, 301 W. Main St., Steele, MO 63877; the Cooter Fire Department, 1800 Missouri Highway E, Cooter 63839, or Mount Zion Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.