JONESBORO — Mary Francis “Frankie” Crawford, 79, passed from this life Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born March 28, 1942, to Violet Albright.
Frankie worked at Frolic Footwear in Jonesboro for many years. Over the years she enjoyed volunteering for Helpline, the food bank and the Pink Ladies.
She was a faithful member of Shiloh Methodist Church.
Frankie was affectionately called Maw Maw by her grandchildren. She loved traveling with her family any chance she got.
Frankie never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet Albright; twin great-granddaughters, Adalynn and Olivia Cole; her granny, Mary Wilson; aunts, Pearl Ishmael and Ruth Graham; and lifelong friends, Darlene Goodman and Jean Young.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Glenn Crawford; two sons, Russell Crawford and Steven Crawford (Lisa), all of Jonesboro; a special daughter, Rhonda Thomas (Jeremy) of Paragould; grandchildren, Chad Crawford (Stephanie) of Paragould, Nathan Crawford of Walcott and Tara Cole (Tim) of Jonesboro; special grandsons, Dalton Sandoval, Trevor Thomas and Hunter Thomas; great-grandsons, Andrew Crawford, Kendal Crawford, Walker Cole and Oliver Cole; and lifelong friend, Wilma McLaughlin.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Shiloh Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Vanderbilt officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
There will be no visitation.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chad Crawford, Nathan Crawford, Dalton Sandoval, Trevor Thomas, Hunter Thomas and Jerry Bowers.
Lasting memorials may be sent to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.