JONESBORO — Fred Elroy White, 75, of Jonesboro passed from this life Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born to the late Frank and Georgia White on Nov. 30, 1945, in West Plains, Mo.
Fred has resided in Jonesboro for the last 33 years after coming from Garden Grove, Calif., where he began his career in the postal industry.
Fred grew up and graduated from high school in West Plains and then attended Missouri State University before joining the United States Air Force in December of 1965 where he served in Korea.
Fred spent 30 1/2 years working for the United States Postal Service and retired in 2004. He was a member of the American Legion Pickett Post, Jonesboro Elks Lodge 498 in Jonesboro and Postal Carriers Union of Jonesboro.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brother, George White, and two sisters, Kitty Vaughn and Julia White.
Fred is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara White of the home; son, Fred Elroy White Jr. of Jonesboro; brothers, Paul (Debbie) White of Burkburnett, Texas, Mark White (Sharon Vancleave) of Lake Ozark, Mo., and Tony (Theresa) White of West Plains; sisters, Audrey Dinman of Burkburnett, Frankie (Chuck) Hogancamp of West Plains and Minnie White of Bransville, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at Birdeye.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
