WYNNE — Freda Marion Holt, 95, of Wynne, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Forrest City.
Mrs. Holt was born Nov. 1, 1925, in Manila to Lawrence Jerome and Zella Lee Edmonston Brown. She was a data clerk during her career.
She enjoyed working The Jonesboro Sun crossword puzzle, going to senior citizens’ dances, was an avid reader and loved watching Perry Mason with her hearing aids and the television turned all the way up.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Tommie Holt, son, Tommie W. Holt, daughters, Tresia Faulkner and Carol Minton, and eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Rick Holt of Forrest City, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. today, Sept. 3, in Farm Hill Cemetery at Harrisburg. Kernodle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online registry: www.kernodlefh.com
