JONESBORO — Freda Jo Branan Robbins completed her long road home Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
She was born to Walter Branan and Essie Rushing Branan in Pine Bluff. She graduated from Pine Bluff High School and continued her education at Navarro College in Texas.
Freda was a gifted artist whose love for art permeated every season and aspect of her life.
As a child, a tablet and piece of charcoal were her best friends. She drew and designed clothing for her paper dolls, and as she grew older, designed and sewed clothing for herself and her daughter.
She worked as a graphic artist and designer in various locations throughout Arkansas and Texas, even designing and drawing the full-page newspaper advertising for Dillard’s.
She found a profound joy in painting. Even though her hands were crippled by rheumatoid arthritis, she created hundreds if not thousands of beautiful paintings, which delighted anyone who saw them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Robbins, and a sister, Lennie Browning.
Survivors include two children, Michael Stevenson and wife Kerri of Jonesboro; daughter, Faith Stevenson Houck and husband Tim of Jacksonville Fla.; two sisters, Ruby Hudson and husband Danny of Fairfield Bay and Brenda Wilson and husband Noble of East End; two grandchildren, Branan and Arabella Stevenson of Jonesboro; and lifelong close friend, Vicki Hooker of Jonesboro.
A celebration of life service will be Saturday at Emerson Funeral Home, 1629 E. Nettleton Ave. in Jonesboro with the visitation at 1 p.m. and the service beginning at 2 p.m.
For lasting memorials, please consider the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House, 1148 E. Matthews Ave., Jonesboro 72401.
The family wishes to express a tremendous amount of gratitude to the staff, who made Freda’s last month of life full of joy, peace and love.
