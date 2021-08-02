ATKINS — Patricia Gail Backer, 69, of Atkins, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Arkansas Hospice River Valley Home in Russellville.
She was born July 16, 1952, in Sikeston, Mo., to EJ Wainscott and Wanda G. “Bobbie” Young Wainscott.
Gail retired from the U.S. Forest Service and volunteered at the Main Street Mission.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda G. “Bobbie” Wainscott; grandparents, Lee and Flossie Young and Eva and Roscoe Wainscott; and one nephew, Michael P. Holcomb.
Survivors include her husband, Walt Backer Sr.; children, Walter P. Backer Jr. (Nickie), Sara Gagnon, Catherine Hutchison, Eli Backer (Jeanne) and John Backer; her father, EJ Wainscott; one sister, Rhonda K. Holcomb (Rick); one brother, James Fahlen Wainscott (Lou); and grandchildren, Karty-Beth, Lauren Hat Chisom, Max Tyler Backer, Ally Backer and Jeremiah Backer.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Windover Baptist Church in Jonesboro.
Arrangements are by Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle. Online condolences: www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.