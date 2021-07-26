MANILA — Gary Lynn “Winkey” Carmichael, 67, of Manila, formerly of Leachville, passed from this life Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Born and raised in Leachville, he was the son of the late V.H. “Mutt” and Irene Wilson Carmichael and had been a lifelong area resident.
He was retired from the Mississippi County Maintenance and Landfill Department, having worked as a grader operator, assistant road superintendent and was formerly the director of the Mississippi County Landfill.
He also had worked over the years for Wildy Farms in Leachville.
“Winkey” enjoyed collecting marbles, bottles, old coins and arrowheads. He was also an avid NASCAR enthusiast and was a Mark Martin fan. He will be missed by his dog, Lilla.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Carlene Carmichael, and two brothers, (infant) Hassel Ray Carmichael and Paul Carmichael.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Mary Frances Carmichael of the home; three sons, Gary “Lil Winkey” Carmichael Jr. and his wife Heather and Jason Andrew Carmichael, all of Manila, and Jeff Stroud and his wife Alycia of Jonesboro; his daughter, Holly Dillon and her husband Brad of Manila; three brothers, Gerald Carmichael and his wife Joann of Leachville, Ronnie Carmichael and his wife Teresa of Manila and Kenny Carmichael and his wife Brenda of Monette; four sisters, Frances Lancaster and her husband Paul of Leachville, Louise Wilbanks and her husband Junior of Jonesboro, Mary Morris and her husband Cliff of Leachville and Kimberly Shirley and her husband Earnest of Jonesboro; and five stepsisters, Debbie, Charlotte, Vickie, Judy and Lisa.
He also leaves 11 grandchildren, Dylan Carmichael, Dalton Carmichael, Gage Edgin, Dixie Carmichael, Cameron Lee, Hunter Lee, Jaicee Dillon, Ethan Dillon, Harley Main, Cotton Carmichael and Zane Dillon.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Leachville with the Revs. Jerry Reed and Graig Stull officiating. Burial will follow in Monette Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
