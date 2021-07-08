WILSON — Gary Paul Chandler of Wilson passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 70.
Gary was the owner of Chandler and Chandler Farms and a member of Wilson Methodist Church. He enjoyed working on his farm, hunting for deer and doves, and cooking out with his friends and family.
He also had a love for sports; he loved watching sports and played softball for a number of years. Most of all, Gary enjoyed spending time with his four granddaughters.
Gary was born March 3, 1951, in Blytheville to Curtis and Ruth Chandler.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Chandler; a daughter, Stefanie Chandler (Jacques) Dietrichsen; a son, Lindsay Paul (Michelle) Chandler; four granddaughters, Emma Ruth Wilkes, Hazel Brynn Chandler, Amelia Dietrichsen and Birdie Chandler; a sister, Diane (Greg) Ashburn; two brothers, Randy (Sissy) Chandler and Kelly (Pat) Chandler; a sister-in-law, Shelby Chandler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jackie Chandler, and sisters, Janette Chandler Davis and Bud Jo Heeb.
The family wishes to thank the staff at West Cancer Center in Memphis, the staff at South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center in Osceola, and Dr. Reggie Cullom for the compassionate and professional care Gary received during his illness.
A memorial service was held Thursday at Wilson Methodist Church, 18 Jackson St., with Pastor Gary Yarbrough officiating.
The family asks that any memorials be made to Wilson Methodist Church.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
