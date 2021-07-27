JONESBORO — Vernon Gene Barnett, 79, of Jonesboro passed from this life Saturday, July 24, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Gene was born July 18, 1942, in Jonesboro to the late Vern and Bera Barnett. He lived his early childhood in Bay until he was about 6 or 7.
He then moved to Searcy until his 10th-grade year in high school. Gene was a Jonesboro High School graduate of 1961 and had resided in Jonesboro ever since.
While in school, he worked for the family business, Barnett Construction. After that, he started working for the City of Jonesboro as the city street superintendent. He worked there until his retirement in 2004.
Gene was a very well-known singer, bass player and was an avid lover of music. Gene was also of the Baptist belief.
He was such a food critic and was always thinking about his next meal. Gene was known by many and he never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his two grandchildren, Asher Dacus and Andrew Powell, and two brothers, Frank Barnett and Charles Barnett.
Gene is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kay Barnett of the home; daughter, Whitney (Chris) Dacus of Jonesboro; three sons, Shannon Barnett, Scott Powell and Chad (Kelli) Powell, all of Jonesboro; brother, Fred (Gayle) Barnett of Jonesboro; two sisters, Linda Robinson of Jonesboro and Ann Merrell of Batesville; seven grandchildren, Gunner (Kamerin) Dacus, Christian Dacus, Carson Dacus, Daly Dacus, Tyler Powell, Logan Powell and Ryan Powell; four great-grandchildren, Emmy Powell, Ava Ross, Clara Powell and Kami Powell; and many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday at Emerson Funeral Home. The family will have a private graveside service and burial.
Pallbearers will be Brent Long, Roger Williams, Donnie Stacy, Jason Albert, Joe Mansfield and Mark Needham.
Honorary pallbearers will include Bobby McPherson, John Brandon, Eddy Ross and Grady McGwier.
For lasting memorials, the family asks you to please consider donations to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Foundation, 850 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38105.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
