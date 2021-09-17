JONESBORO — Geraldine Coleman, 62, of Jonesboro died Sept. 3, 2021, at her residence.
She was a homemaker and a member of Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church in Tyronza.
Ms. Coleman was born Oct. 14, 1958, in Hughes to Frank Gonzalez Coleman and Leeolar Brown Coleman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Early Mae Hastings and Annie Mae Cunningham.
She is survived by one son, Scotty Coleman of Jonesboro; two daughters, Shelline Coleman and Joyce Coleman Morris, both of Jonesboro; six brothers, Jessie Cunningham, Junior Cunningham, Willie Coleman of Sunset, Manuel Coleman of Las Vegas and Chester and James Coleman of Jonesboro; seven sisters, Frankie Mae McFatton, Freddie, Penny and Marie Coleman, all of Jonesboro, Doris Kegler of West Memphis, Theresa Brown of Marked Tree and Idella Cunningham of Paducah, Ky.; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation and funeral services were Friday at Wilson Funeral Home in Tyronza with burial in Rock of Ages Cemetery at Tyronza. The Rev. Willie Brown officiated.
Wilson Funeral Home in Tyronza was in charge of arrangements.
