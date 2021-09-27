JONESBORO — Geraldine Brust Reed, 95, of Jonesboro passed from this life Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at South Wind Heights Residential Center in Jonesboro.
Geraldine was born in Jonesboro and lived most of her life here. She was a 1944 graduate of Nettleton High School and was a homemaker and farmer’s wife.
Geraldine worked several years for Sears of Jonesboro and retired from the Jonesboro Human Development Center.
Geraldine was a member of Nettleton United Methodist Church and was active with the St. Bernards Village Red Hat Society ladies.
She enjoyed sewing, canning and quilting, especially baby quilts for new mothers. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling to Branson and attending the Dixie Dance with her husband.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Christine Seymour Brust, husband, Carl Reed, sister, Joyce Brust Norman, daughter, Donna Reed McSpadden, grandson, Carl McSpadden, great-granddaughter, Myranda McSpadden, and son-in-law, Mike Hooks.
Survivors include one daughter, Janet Reed Hooks of Jonesboro; three grandchildren, Tammy Hooks Lee (Joe) and Matt Hooks (Lindsey), all of Jonesboro, and Jessica McSpadden of Little Rock; and four great-grandchildren, Taylor Williams, Tori Beth Williams, Hayes Hooks and Reed Hooks.
Graveside funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Nettleton Cemetery with Emerson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. There will be no visitation.
Online registry: www. emersonfuneralhome.com
