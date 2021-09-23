TRUMANN — Elvie Gerneal “Neal” “Sissy” Hall, 94, of Trumann departed this life Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the family residence.
She was born in Savannah, Tenn., to the late William Burt and Elise Pipes Lucas and lived most of her life in Trumann.
Gerneal was a mother and homemaker and was of the Church of Christ faith.
She loved working puzzles, baking and cooking for the family and gardening, and could make anything grow.
She was a kind and loving soul, who saw the good in everyone, loved everyone and overlooked the bad.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Hall, one daughter, Beverly Hall, a daughter-in-law, Debbi Hall, and four brothers, George, John, Charles and Whit Lucas.
She is survived by one son, Dan Hall of Trumann; one daughter, Wanda Hall of Trumann; two brothers, Joe (Pauline) Lucas and Leldon Lucas of Tyronza; one sister, Shirley Lucas of Tyronza; one son-in-law, Gene Terry of Trumann; four grandchildren, Justin (Nicki) Terry, Dianna White, Danyell Freet and Debbie Scholl and families; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. A celebration of life will follow at 10 a.m. with Associate Pastor Nicky Rhoads officiating.
Burial will follow in Tyronza Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Lucas, Randy Lucas, Bill Bentley, Curtis Bentley and David Bentley.
In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, face masks or other facial covering is optional and social distancing will be required.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
