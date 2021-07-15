JONESBORO — Gilbert Louis Foster, 84, a lifelong resident of Jonesboro, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Pitts, to Johnny and Ocy Redith Foster. As the owner and operator, he drilled many wells in Jonesboro and the surrounding area. He was also the previous owner of Rosecare Nursing Center.
Gilbert was of the Pentecostal belief. He enjoyed NASCAR and scratching the back off of his lottery tickets.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard Foster.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Betty Foster, of the home; daughters, Sherry Foster of Jonesboro; Ruth Ann Thielman (Dave) of Springfield, Mo.; grandchildren, Kelli Pruitt and Courtney Gann; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Emerson Memorial Chapel with Bryon Griffey officiating and Emerson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be in Philadelphia Cemetery with Mike Johnson, Sonny Lingenfelter, Trey Mace, Thomas Walters, Shannon Hanks and Richie Foster serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday until service time.
For lasting memorials, please consider the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
