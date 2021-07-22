MONETTE — Glenn Curtis Yates, 47, formerly of Caraway, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
He was born Dec. 7, 1973, in Jonesboro. Glenn was a good artist and collected all kinds of caps.
He was a member of the Caraway Church of Christ. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his parents, Gale and Vicki Yates of the home; two sisters, Amy Branscum (Eric) of Jonesboro and Erin Clay (Justin) of Leachville; nephews, Braden Branscum, Reese Clay and Bryson Branscum; nieces, Shelby Clay, Etta Clay and Adley Clay; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and other family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fonnie and Ethel Yates and Annice Scott.
A celebration of his life will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home Chapel with Greg Groves, Mike Noble and John Shadowens officiating.
Interment will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, 300 W. Matthews Ave. in Jonesboro.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Keith Haddock, Cary Cossey, Chris Jennings, Chris Avery, John Bruce and Dane McCord, and honorary pallbearers are Scott Smith, Buster Campbell, Danny Dunigan, Danny Branscum, Jerry Overman, Chad Sneed, Billy Hogue and Paul Bell.
Lasting memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House, 1138 E. Matthews Ave., Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.