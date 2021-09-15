JONESBORO — Gloria Jean Waymon, 89, of Jonesboro died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born Dec. 2, 1931, in Black Rock, the daughter of the late Bill and Mae Propst Williams. Gloria was a graduate of the Black Rock High School and a retired secretary for the Craighead County Treasurer. She loved to travel, watch TV and collect souvenirs while out traveling, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Billy Dean and Shirley Williams.
Survivors include her son, Ken (Kathie) Waymon Jr. of Jonesboro; two grandchildren, Derek (Tiffany) Waymon and Jeremy Waymon, all of Jonesboro; four great-grandchildren, Olivia and Ella Waymon, and Bradyn and Allie Blocker; one sister, Ruth Ann (Clyde) Smith of Black Rock; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Harold Russell officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Waymon, Derek Waymon, Seth Cornish, Greg Moon, Roger Moon and Bradyn Blocker.
Online registry: www.bryanfh.com
