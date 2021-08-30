TRUMANN — William Gregg Anderson, 63, of Trumann died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.
He was born in Lepanto and had lived in Trumann for 48 years moving from Marietta, Ga. He was a retired factory worker from Ringier America and of the Baptist faith.
His favorite hobbies were anything that involved working with his hands like building birdhouses or model planes, favoring anything military, fishing, reading and watching old AMC movies.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Anderson, and one brother, Chris Anderson, and was the son of the late Harold G. and F. Joann Wright Anderson.
Gregg is survived by one son, Adam (Nikki) Anderson of Jonesboro; a sister, Laurie (Bobby) Hightower of Trumann; and one grandson, Luke Green.
A celebration of life service was held Monday in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home with Ralph Guthrie and Alan McClung officiating. Burial followed in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Aaron Robinson and Bobby Hightower.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.