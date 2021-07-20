JONESBORO — Gwendolyn J. “Gwen” Morgan, 72, of Jonesboro passed from this life Sunday, July 18, 2021, at The Regional Medical Center in Memphis.
Gwen was born in Augusta, Ga., and grew up in Jonesboro. She attended Jonesboro Public Schools until moving with her family to the Mardis Addition in south Jonesboro and entering seventh grade at Nettleton School.
She was a 1967 graduate of Nettleton High School where she was crowned the first football homecoming queen in Nettleton history.
Gwen served as an office administrator at Nettleton Central Elementary School for over 25 years until her health began to fail.
She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Two of Gwen’s favorite summer times were lake time and pool time. She thoroughly enjoyed being with her family at the lake and spending hours poolside with her neighbor and close friend, Rhonda Cline.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Aline DeWitt Morris.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Tommy Morgan of the home, married Aug. 23, 1968; one son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Jennifer Morgan of Jonesboro; two brothers, Brian Morris and his wife Sara of Batesville and Richard Morris and his husband Greg Davis of North Little Rock; and two grandsons, Tyler Morgan and his wife Ashley of Brookland and Cole Morgan of Jonesboro.
The funeral service and burial will be private. There will be no visitation.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to Temple Baptist Church, 2834 Race St., Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
