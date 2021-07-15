Frank Utah “Hank” Edwards, 47, of Cash passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born July 7, 1974, to Frank and Linda Sue Hickman Edwards.
Hank was of the Baptist belief. He worked for St. Bernards Medical Center as a technician. He loved video games, watching movies, collecting comic books and taking care of his dog.
Hank was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Hank include his parents; aunts, Mary Ellis and Jeannie (John) Garrett; cousin and best friend, Alice (Stephen) Williamson; cousins and friends; and his beloved dog, Molly.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.