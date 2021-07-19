PARAGOULD — Hanley “Dub” Wasson Clements Jr., 88, of Paragould passed away Sunday at the Dalton Cottage of the Green House Cottages of Belle Meade.
He was the son of the late Hanley and Doshie Rogers Clements.
Dub was a retired metal worker and also a retired minister. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Paragould.
He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Barrow, one sister, Corrine Mattice, and one brother, Lucian Clements.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Clements of the home; one daughter, Kathy (Dennis) Vowell of Paragould; a sister, Carolyn Archer of Sun City, Ariz.; grandchildren, Denny (Debi) Vowell of Paragould, Chase Crews of Florida and Jordan (Phillip) Lawrence; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 this evening at Heath Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Heath Funeral Home with the Rev. Dennis Vowell officiating. Burial will follow in Greene County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jay Clark, Robert Clark, Johnny Harpole, Chase Crews, Allen Cone and Phillip Lawrence.
Honorary pallbearer will be Bobby Skaggs.
Online registry: www.heathfuneralhome.com
