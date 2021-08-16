TRUMANN — Richard Harold Box, 79, departed this life on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family who adored him.
He was born June 24, 1942, in the Walnut Grove community outside Trumann, and lived nearly all his life in the Trumann area.
Harold married his high school sweetheart Sharon O’Brien Box, or “his sweetie” as you would hear him say, on Dec. 7, 1962. She was the unquestionable love of his life. They were married 58 wonderful years.
He served as a deacon of Maple Grove Baptist Church for 40 years and was as beautiful an example of Christ’s love as any person could be. Harold loved people wholly, unconditionally and forever, regardless of circumstance.
Harold was a successful businessman who devoted his entire career of 60 years to Taylor & Stuckey Inc.
Humble and hardworking are words you will hear him described as by his peers in the agricultural industry, but honesty and integrity are what describes him best.
He deeply cared for his customers and the company he worked for which was evident by the amount of time he devoted to them. His handshake was firm and it was his word.
He was an avid and accomplished outdoorsman and a huge fan of sports, with basketball and baseball being his favorites. He spent his free time hunting with family and close friends and felt strongly that March Madness should be considered a holiday.
Later in life, he and Sharon enjoyed nothing more than following their grandson’s baseball team and their “baseball family,” to weekend tournaments.
Harold embodied everything that is good and kind. His wisdom was great and his love, unabridged and perfect.
He was preceded in death by a sister, a brother and his parents, Clifton E. and Opal Lee Evans Box.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon O’Brien Box of the home; one son, David (Kerri) Box of Trumann; one daughter, Dana Beth (Alex) Ray of Somerville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Evan Michael (Emily) Austin, Asher David Box, Avery Katherine Box, Turner Ray and Alexis Ray; three sisters, Sue Smith, Joann Phillips and Maxine Reppell; and a special niece and nephew, LaDonna and Keith Isbell.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 this evening, Aug. 17, at Maple Grove Baptist Church, 13509 Maple Grove Lane, Trumann.
A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Maple Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jim Duffel officiating. Burial will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Marcus O’Brien, Keith Isbell, Evan Austin, Jacob Knapp, Asher Box, Michael Burke and Michael Austin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Maple Grove Baptist Church deacons, (Larry Henderson, Danny Pippinger, Jimmy Stevens, Dale Whitlatch, Alan McClung, Melvin Dycus and Larry Fowler), Avery Box, Laken Isbell, T.J. Ray and Alexis Ray.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering is optional and social distancing will be observed.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.