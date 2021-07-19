CHERRY VALLEY — Harold Young, 88, of Cherry Valley died Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Harold was born July 31, 1932, in Bismarck, Mo., to Anthony and Charlotte Smith Young.
Mr. Young was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Young, sons, Craig and Charlton Young, three siblings and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Thompson-Wilson Wynne Funeral Home with interment in the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at Birdeye. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time.
Donations are requested to Cherry Valley Methodist Church or Cherry Valley Food Pantry.
