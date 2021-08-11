CHERRY VALLEY — Mrs. Harriett Patricia Carwell, 97, of Cherry Valley died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Jonesboro, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
Harriett was born June 17, 1924, to the late Walter Burns and Irene Halk Burns. She married her high school sweetheart, J.L. Carwell, and they started their life together in Cherry Valley.
She was a homemaker and worked in the family business, Carwell Elevator Company.
Harriett was an active lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Cherry Valley. She loved traveling, playing golf and entertaining.
She was a member of Town and Country Garden Club, the Ladies Golf Association, P.E.O., and the Cross County Library board.
Harriett was preceded in death by her husband, J.L Carwell, son, Barry Carwell, and two grandsons, Barry Jr. and Darrell Carwell.
Survivors are her son, Bill Carwell and wife Linda of Jonesboro; daughter-in-law, Linda Carwell of Cherry Valley; grandchildren, Carroll Carwell of Bella Vista, Ryan Carwell and wife Becca, Leigh Montgomery and husband Victor and Brett Carwell and wife Marsha, all of Jonesboro, and David Carwell of Cherry Valley; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Talon and Justin Williams, Sarah Kate, Savannah Grace, Gibbs, Carson and Bennett Carwell, and Molly, Mary Lewis and Hattie Montgomery; and great-great-grandchildren, Rhett and Kendall Carwell and Kasen, Delilah and Cooper Williams.
Visitation was 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Kernodle Funeral Home with funeral services following at 10 a.m. The Rev. Mark Stovall officiated. Burial was in Cogbill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Cherry Valley.
Kernodle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Online registry: www.kernodlefh.com
