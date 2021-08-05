Helen Croft

MARIANNA — Helen Lane Croft, 92, of Marianna passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Helen was born Feb. 15, 1929, in Jonesboro to Glenn Daryll Lane and Nannie Yopp Lane.
Helen attended Southwestern, now known as Rhodes College, traveling there from Jonesboro by train. Following her marriage to John L. Croft, she spent the majority of her life in Marianna.
Helen was a member of First United Methodist Church in Marianna, occupying the same pew for 63 years.
Helen spent her life as a wife and homemaker. She enjoyed driving her red truck out to her farm and delighted in nature with a special fondness for sunsets, flowers and all dogs.
She is survived by two daughters, Cecilia Clanton (Don) and Carolyn Gruby (Ron).
Helen is also survived by four grandchildren, Ben Clanton (Lane), Amy Thakkar (Jay), Lyle Gruby (Marlana) and Merry Helen Mathis (Hunter) and five great-grandchildren, Boyce and Smith Clanton, Mila and Myles Thakker, and Farris Mathis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Glenn Lane, and her husband, John Croft.
The family would like to express a special thank you to her caregivers and Marianna Medical Clinic who made her life comfortable and enjoyable.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church with Brother Glenn Hicks Officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 59 S. Poplar St., Marianna 72360, the Marianna Dog Pound (Friends of the Marianna Dog Pound, in care of Lucy Smith, 130 Robertson Ave., Marianna 72360), or the charity of your choice.
