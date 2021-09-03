TRUMANN — Henry Allen Ragan, 69, of Trumann departed this life Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the family residence.
He was born in Hopkinsville, Ky., and had lived in Trumann since 2002, transferring with Baldwin Piano Co. from Hopkinsville.
He was a retired veteran of the U..S Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War and receiving the Purple Heart.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Johnson, and his parents, James and Daisy Nelson Ragan.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Pam Morrison Ragan of the home; three daughters, Crystal (Joey) McLaughlin of Trumann, Tabitha Tingley of Hampstead, Md., and Monica Lowrance of Trumann; one sister, Anita (Chris) Roederer of Tampa, Fla.; two brothers, George (Ann) Ragan of Hopkinsville and Jim (Loretta) Ragan; seven grandchildren, Miranda Rocha, Melaina McLaughlin, Marissa Rocha, Jordan McLaughlin, Blake McLaughlin, Connley Williams and Emerson Tingley; three great-grandchildren, Heaven McLaughlin, Randy Rocha Jr. and Randon Rocha; a sister-in-law, Norma Morrison; mother-in-law, Louise Morrison; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
