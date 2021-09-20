TRUMANN — Heston Walker Qualls, 15, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.
He was born March 29, 2006, in Jonesboro. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Heston adored his church family, especially the babies. He was a huge fan of the Marvel universe, Spiderman being his favorite.
Heston also enjoyed basketball, his Xbox, hot rods, motorcycles, collecting fast and furious cars, singing and loving his dogs, Winnie and Salem.
He is survived by his mother, Dareth Hatcher of Trumann; four siblings, Abby Sullivan (Michael) of Little Rock, Christian Hatcher (Madelyn) of Almyra, and William Grady and Sam Hatcher, both of Trumann; his grandparents, Bobby and Roseann Hatcher and great-grandmother, Rosemary Davis, all of Trumann; niece and nephew, Easton Walters and Adelaide Walters; and many loving aunts, uncles, great-aunts and uncles and other family members.
A celebration of his life will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home Chapel with Austin Missey officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are his siblings and as honorary pallbearers are Noah Clayton, Brody McDaniel and Thomas Liscomb.
Lasting memorials may be sent to Arkansas Children’s Hospital-PICU or the oncology floor.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
