TRUMANN — Hewey Michael Loggins, 68, of Trumann departed this life Monday, July 12, 2021, at the family residence.
He was born in Brownsville, Texas, had lived in Trumann for the past 20 years and was formerly of Texarkana. Hewey was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from Walmart.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Loggins, one sister, Shelia Loggins, and his parents, Kenneth Loggins and Louise Pierce Schmitz.
He is survived by two brothers, Phillip (Vicky) Loggins and Jeffery (Missy) Loggins, both of Jonesboro; three sisters, Teena Blagg and Vickie Matthews, both of Trumann, and Paula Burleson of Jonesboro; and his nephew who was his special buddy, Justin Blagg.
The committal service was Tuesday in the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at Birdeye with Associate Pastor Corey Benetz officiating.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
