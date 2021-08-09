PAYNEWAY — Huey Glen Montgomery, a lifelong resident of Payneway, departed this life Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the age of 83 after an extended illness.
Huey loved life and was a proud trucker until his final days. Together, he and his brother Dewey traveled thousands of miles on America’s highways.
Huey loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved tractors, four-wheeling, cooking and eating barbecue. He also enjoyed raising many types of birds.
He was the son of the late Lloyd and Clara Riggs Montgomery. Huey was also preceded in death by one brother, Mackie James.
Huey is survived by his wife of 30 years, Phyllis Howard Montgomery of the home; twin brother, Dewey Montgomery of Trumann; his children, Glen, Debbie Sue and Sandra Montgomery Weiner, and adopted daughter Debra Godfrey, all of California, Sharon Enzs (Roger) of Washington and Philip Hopkins and Sharon Melton, both of Arkansas; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. today, Aug. 10, at Thompson Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Glen Hurst officiating. Burial will follow in Marked Tree Cemetery.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and out of an abundance of caution, the family will host a private visitation and funeral service for immediate family only.
Active pallbearers will be Ken, Kevin and Billy John Montgomery, Brian and Brice Ballew, and Rogers Enzs.
Honorary pallbearers will be Phillip Hopkins, David Lee Montgomery, Jacob Weiner, David Weiner and Huey’s truck drivers.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.