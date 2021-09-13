PARAGOULD — Hulen “Hootie” Lenderman, 83, of Paragould passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
He was born May 18, 1938, in Stanford to Bob and Derondia Lenderman.
Hootie was an Army veteran. He retired from Foremost Dairy as a branch manager.
He was a loving husband and father.
Hootie was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emma Katelyn Lenderman, parents, Bob and Derondia Lenderman, and siblings, Bobby Raye Lenderman, Derondia Faye Faulkner, Harold Eugene Lenderman, Ruby Geraldine Miller, and Alvin (Boe) Lenderman.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Lenderman, son, Patrick H. Lenderman, and granddaughter, Abby Jane Lenderman.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Paul Barnhardt officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Linwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nathan McKelvey, Chris Faulkner, Allen Lenderman, Michael Miller, David Miller and Brad Gray.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneral.org
