BROOKLAND — Inez Hayes, 81, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
She was born Nov. 22, 1939, in Brookland to the late Samuel and Connie Pagan Davis. She was a homemaker who was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and great-grandmother.
Inez exemplified the wife of noble character found in Proverbs 31.
She was always working hard to take care of her family and to serve God. She was a very unselfish and giving person who always put others’ needs above her own.
She loved to cook and garden and made all holidays special. She was a wonderful, patient, kind and loving person.
Inez had the most lovely smile. Inez and Don were happily married for 66 years and were each other’s best friends. They did everything together, you never saw one without the other.
Some of their favorite times were making special memories with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Inez and Don were wonderful examples of what true love and devotion should be.
She is survived by the love of her life, Donald Hayes; children, Linda Owen (Bill) of Woodbury, Tenn., Jerry Hayes (Vicky) of Stillwater, Okla., and Tammy Hayes of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Chad Wimpy (Mary), Dr. Brittany Mills (Christopher), Rebecca Miller (Shawn), Brooke Phipps (Sam) and Blake Hayes (Amanda); her fur baby, Henry; three brothers; five sisters; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Davis, and a sister, Patricia Orr.
A celebration of her life will be 2 p.m. Friday at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Joe Kee officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Log Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Friday until time of service at the funeral home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jason Coleman, Jeremy Lamberth, Jake Cornwell, Roger Anderson, Andy Langford and Steve Stoker.
Lasting memorials may be sent to the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
Online tributes: www.greggfh.com
