JONESBORO — Ira Bronson Allen, 73, of Jonesboro passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
Born in Harrah, Okla., Ira lived most of his life in the Jonesboro area. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and spent most of his adult working life in the computer profession.
For the last several years prior to retirement, Ira served as the information technology technician for Bay Public Schools.
Ira enjoyed yard work and gardening. He also enjoyed reading and playing online computer games and challenges. He was a dog lover who took good care of his pets.
But above everything else, Ira was a devoted husband and family man who took care of his wife and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Croom Allen of the home and many other relatives.
All services will be private. There will be no visitation.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital or the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
