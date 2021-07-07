BONO — J.L. Baker, 87, of Bono passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home. He was born March 8, 1934, in Willis to Earl “Dutch” Leslie and Minnie Earle Derrington Baker.
J.L. worked at Hytrol until his retirement. He loved hunting rabbits and running his beagles.
J.L. was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 52 years, Eunice Bonham Baker, a daughter, Deborah Griggs, two brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include his two sons, Larry Baker and David Baker; a daughter, Donna Dacus; grandchildren, April Brantley, Shaunda Neely, Beth Crow, Matthew Russell, Chris Baker, Lance Baker, Shawn Baker, Rickey Millsap, Jason Dacus and Ashley Fain; 24 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Buddy Baker; and two sisters, Pat Mangrum and Carolyn Hoozer.
Chapel services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro. Burial will follow in Herman Cemetery. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Chris Baker, Lance Baker, Brianna Russell, Dalton Russell, Hunter DeLoach and Austin DeLoach.
Honorary pallbearers will include Matt Brantley, Randy Neely and Jason Dacus.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
