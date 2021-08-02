BROOKLAND — Jack Elwood Strong, 82, of Brookland passed from this life Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Ridgecrest Nursing Home with his family by his side.
He was born to the late William Marshall and Lillian Walker Strong in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on May 24, 1939.
Jack had resided in the Jonesboro/Brookland area since 1981 after moving from Scott City, Mo. He was a member of First Nazarene Church in Cape Girardeau.
He was a master crappie fisherman and received several awards over the years. Jack was also an avid golfer and was a member of the Links Golf Club of Jonesboro.
He was a veteran serving our country in the United States Army.
Most of all, Jack was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
Jack worked for the Union Pacific for 36 years and was highly admired.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Junior Strong.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Barbara Strong of the home; four sons, Kenneth (Nancy) Strong and Kevin Strong, all of Scott City and Justin Strong and Greg Allen, both of Jonesboro; two daughters, Deborah Smith of Jonesboro and Melissa (Ivan) Tritch of Marmaduke; one brother, Jim (Bonnie) Strong of Sedgwicksville, Mo.; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private graveside service and burial.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
