JONESBORO — James Hugh Attaway, 82, of Jonesboro passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Born in Bowie, Texas, James grew up in Shreveport, La., where he graduated high school and completed two years of college.
He served in the Army Reserve and began a career as a sales representative for a tobacco wholesaler.
He moved to Jonesboro and began working with Tobacco Sales Inc.
In the middle 1970s, Tobacco Sales began an Amusement Division, TSI Amusements, which James headed up. James continued to own and operate TSI Amusements for over 45 years until his health began to fail.
James thoroughly enjoyed working in the TSI operation and did not have a great deal of outside hobbies or pastimes.
For several years he enjoyed going down to Phillips County and fishing Melwood Lake where he maintained a lake cottage.
Survivors include his wife, Janette Attaway of the home; a grandson, Matt Houston (Celeste Graham) of Jonesboro; and two grandchildren, Noah Houston and Feildynn Houston.
Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Pine Log Cemetery near Brookland with Emerson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. There will be no visitation.
Pallbearers will include Mark Tolbert, Rick Thomas, David Phillips, Scotty Harvey and Kevin Harvey.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis 38105.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
