LEPANTO — James Wesley Carter, 49, left this earth Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
He was born Sept. 13, 1971, in Osceola.
He was preceded in death by his father, Spence Douglas Carter, and his aunt, Brenda Hubbard.
James was raised and lived in Lepanto his whole life. He was a hardworking, loving husband and father.
He made time to let his family know he loved them and always put his needs behind others.
He would do anything for a friend.
James loved to fish and hunt, but what he enjoyed most in his life was spending time with his son, Noah, his spoiled dogs, and his wife. Probably in that order.
James had an associate’s degree in applied science and he spent nearly 30 years working as a machine specialist, first at MidSouth Manufacturing then at Unilever before he became ill.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Markley Carter; two sons, Noah Carter and Hayden Harsson; his mother, Mary Carter; his older brother, Doug Carter (Brenda); one sister, Mary Elizabeth Cruz (Alberto); his younger brother, Richard Carter; two nephews, Chris Carter (Taylor) and Blake Carter; one niece, Adriana Cruz; and one great-niece, Payton Alyse Carter.
James also has a family in Tennessee that he was very close to consisting of one aunt, four cousins and a slew of great second cousins.
James is dearly loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Delancey-Murphy Funeral Home in Lepanto. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Delancey-Murphy Funeral Home in Lepanto.
Online condolences: www.delanceymurphyfuneralhome.com
