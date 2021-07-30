JONESBORO — James Graham Cobb, 68, of Jonesboro, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
He was born Nov. 16, 1952, in Batesville, Miss., to Robert Lee Cobb II and Ruby Milam Cobb. He was of the Baptist faith and a former state captain of the Patriot Guard Riders.
He worked in the vegetable oil industry for over 30 years. He and his wife had the opportunity to work in many countries around the world.
He loved riding his Harley. He and his wife had many adventures around the U.S. on their bike.
Survivors include his wife, Barrie Cobb of the home; two children, William “Bill” Handly (Tosha) of Beebe and Megan Ragsdale (Micah) of Jonesboro; one sister, Sandra Gail Cobb of Arlington, Texas; four grandchildren, Cooper Handly, Pierson Handly, Lincoln Handly and Kale Ragsdale; one niece, Corrina Cobb-Hays of Arlington; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Cobb II; his mother, Ruby Milam Cobb Newton; one son, James Robert Cobb; and one brother, “Bobby” Robert Lee Cobb III.
The family has requested private services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
Online registry: www.faithfuneralservice.net
