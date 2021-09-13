VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — James Osler “Jim” Curtis, 84, of rural Veedersburg, Ind., passed away at his residence at 2:27 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Jim was born June 28, 1937, in Middlebrook, the son of Grady Seefus and Cassie Jane Roberts Curtis. He married Frances L. Sanders on Oct. 13, 1963.
Surviving family includes his wife, Frances L. Curtis of Veedersburg; a daughter, Linda D. Philpott of Hillsboro, Ind.; a son, Jeffrey (Holly) Curtis, Crawfordsville, Ind.; four grandchildren, Tessa Philpott, Sommer Philpott, Kervin (Angel) Curtis and Nicholas Curtis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Curtis; three sisters, Olga England, Ilene Eldridge and Sylvia Ezell; and a son-in-law, Stephen Philpott.
Jim graduated class of 1958 from Maynard High School in Arkansas. He served his country in the U.S. Army after high school and was stationed in Germany.
After moving to the Veedersburg area, he was employed at Harrison Steel in Attica, Ind., for 10 years, and was then employed for 32 years at Hyster in Danville, Ill., retiring in 2002.
He was a member of East Side Baptist Church in Crawfordsville.
Jim enjoyed antique tractors of all kinds; he also liked to demonstrate the tractors and teach his grandchildren how to operate them.
He volunteered to help with Fountain County 4-H for many years and enjoyed helping his children and grandchildren with their projects when he had the opportunity.
Most recently, he had enjoyed volunteering at Twin Lakes Camp near Hillsboro. He helped with general maintenance and also helped in the kitchen as needed.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg with the Rev. Nate Chambers officiating.
Visitation will begin at noon Wednesday and continue until the time of service. Burial will be in Cold Spring Cemetery near Veedersburg.
Memorial contributions may be given to Twin Lakes Camp.
