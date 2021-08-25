JONESBORO — It is with great sadness that the family of James E. Lasley announce his passing away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 28, 1955, in Monette and was a longtime resident of Jonesboro. He spent the last 40 years as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator mostly for Meadows Contractors.
He loved hunting, watching old Westerns and was very fond of a good practical joke. James was an active member of the Community of Christ Kids Bible Club.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Lou Ann Lasley; daughters, Tiffany Leal (Francisco) and Casey McCann (Tony); sons, Chris Lasley (Savannah) and Dennis Lasley (Lauren); grandchildren, Amy McCann, Jamie and Alysha Moreno, Anabeth and Piper Hottinger, Athena and Natalia Leal, and Elijah and Gabriel McCann (Elaina), all of Jonesboro; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Maude Coots Lasley; sisters, Marie Foust, Della Lock and Jewell Ballew; half sisters, Stella Emerick and Ora Mae Ward; half brothers, Frank and Harvey Upton; and great-granddaughter, Aurora McCann.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Emerson Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow directly at 7 p.m. with Minister Bruce Primm officiating.
Memorial donations in honor of James can be sent to Community of Christ Kids Bible Club Church, 402 W. Woodrow St., Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.