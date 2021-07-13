JONESBORO — James Richard Moore, 80, of Jonesboro, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 12, 1941, in Jonesboro to Alva Richard and Thelma Margaret Curry Moore. He worked in maintenance at Dupont until retirement.
He was of the Baptist belief and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a ham radio operator.
James was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Rickey Moore and David Moore.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of James include his loving wife of 48 years, Sherly Painter Moore; a daughter, Angel Lynn Britton; two grandchildren, Amanda Dunavant and DeAnna Gean; four great-grandchildren, Sydney Harris, London Harris, Ana Dunavant and Bella Gean; a brother, Russell Moore; and a sister, Margaret Webster.
Chapel services will be 10 a.m. today at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave., with Al Camp officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Log Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
