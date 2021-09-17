RECTOR — Martha Jane Glasgow Holifield died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Green House Cottages of Belle Meade in Paragould.
Jane was born Oct. 31, 1923, to Jesse and Esther Dallas Glasgow in Rector.
A lifelong resident of Rector and always active in community affairs, Jane was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Rector.
She took part in the Rector Women’s Club and was a charter member of the Rector Community Museum. She retired from the Clay County Central School District as the secretary and bookkeeper to the superintendent.
She was an avid gardener, a bird watcher and an excellent candy maker and seamstress.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Doyne Glasgow; husband, Doyle Holifield; and daughter, Shirley Morton.
Jane is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Stacey Holifield of Cabot and Danny and Lura Holifield of Rector.
In addition, she leaves behind grandchildren, Rick Morton, Elizabeth Corey, Amy Manchester and Alice Smith. Jane was also blessed with a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
As Jane was always a leader in health and community, a private graveside service was held for immediate family only.
Memorials may be made to the Rector First Baptist Church or Rector Community Museum.
Online condolences: www.irbyfuneralhome.com
