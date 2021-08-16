CALICO ROCK — Jean Cook, 84, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at White River Health Care and Rehab in Calico Rock.
She was born March 6, 1937, in Auvergne to the late David and Grace Tucker Gipson.
Originally from Black Oak, she was a nurse for many years for doctors in Monette and Lake City. She retired from Marked Tree School District as a school nurse.
She was a member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children, Mike Cook (Pat) of Jonesboro and Marla Layne (Skip) of Jordan; a daughter-in-law, Pam Cook of El Dorado; grandchildren, Paige Eddinger (Jerry), Dana Denis (Ryan) and Crystal Cline (Jeff), all of Jonesboro, Chip Layne (Ashley) of Mammoth Spring, Taylon Steele (Daniel) of El Dorado and Jared Cook of Hot Springs; great-grandchildren, Drake Brown (Jessica), Taylor Layne, Whitlee Layne, Kelsea Cline, Kaitlyn Cline, Brayden Denis, Luke Denis, Eva Cook, Sutton Steele and Gabe Steele; a great-great-grandson, Coleson Brown; and niece, Kristie Steele Strong of Bartlett, Tenn.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Cook, a son, Rick Cook, and a sister, Phyllis Gipson Steele.
Her wishes were for a graveside service, which will be at 1 p.m. today, Aug. 17, in Monette Memorial Cemetery with Eddie Dunigan officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Gregg Funeral Home.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.