LAKE CITY — Jeanie Sue Taylor, 96, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
She was born in Craighead County to the late John and Hattie Thorne Cooper.
Mrs. Taylor was a retired school teacher, having taught for 42 years. She was a member of Lunsford Baptist Church.
She was a devout Christian, she loved our Lord, a dedicated teacher, she loved her kids, and a devoted mom, daughter and sister, she loved her family.
She is survived by her sons, Craig Taylor (Pamela) of Burleson, Texas, and Cooper Taylor of Lunsford, and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, J. P. Taylor and four brothers and their spouses, Paul and Josephine Cooper, Arthur and Polly Cooper, J.W. “Toot” and Lorrine Cooper, and Lonnie and Maxine Cooper.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Truman Chatman officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
Lasting memorials may be sent to Lunsford Baptist Church.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
