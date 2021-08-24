WALNUT RIDGE — Jennifer Sue Bandy Shirley, 44, of Walnut Ridge, formerly of the Buffalo Island area, passed from this life Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at her home.
Born in Paragould and raised in the Monette area, Jennifer was a 1995 graduate of Buffalo Island Central High School in Monette.
She later earned an associate’s degree in early childhood education from Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville.
Jennifer married at 18 years of age and from that marriage came three of the most wonderful, caring and loving children. She was a Christian and of the Baptist faith.
As we mourn for Jennifer, let’s remember the song, “Midnight Cry.”
Survivors include two sons, Alex Shirley of Springfield, Mo., and Aidan Shirley of Jonesboro; a daughter, Mallary Shirley of Jonesboro; her parents, Rick and Brenda Decker Bandy of Lake City; and a brother, Jeff Bandy and his wife Rebecca of Piperton, Tenn.
She also leaves her niece, Emma Bandy.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to her aunt, Judy Lamb, and cousin, Chad Decker, for everything they have done.
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Service of Manila. All services will be private.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
