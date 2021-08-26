JONESBORO — Jeremy Lee Huffman, 42, of Jonesboro passed from this life Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
He was born in Memphis on April 13, 1979.
He is survived by his mother, and stepfather, Jannie and Norman Trautwein, his sister, Mindy Huffman, his brother, Brian Huffman, and his nephews, Tyler, Shane and Jaxon and niece, Kayla.
He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Huffman.
He received a certificate of proficiency for commercial truck driving from Arkansas State University-Newport and a commercial driver’s license.
He also received a technical certificate from ASU-Marked Tree in collision repair and refinishing technology.
Jeremy loved to joke around and play video games. He also adored his niece and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday at Emerson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. with a memorial service at 3 p.m.
Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the David E. Puryear Center, 2806 Fox Meadow Lane, Jonesboro 72404. Make checks payable to The Learning Center with DEP/Brian Huffman in the memo line.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
