TRUMANN — Jerril Ray “Jerry” Lowery, 75, of Trumann departed this life Monday, July 26, 2021.
He was born Oct. 15, 1945, to the late J.E. “Nub” and Lois Ione Hancock Lowery. Jerril was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, four brothers and his parents.
He is survived by one son, Joseph Alan (Laurie) Lowery; one daughter, Wanda Jean Lowery of Marion, Ind.; three grandchildren, Hannah, Bethany and Danielle Lowery; one brother, Alvis Lowery of Harrisburg; three sisters; Dortha (Buster) Wilson of Harrisburg, Laretta (David) Nance of Trumann, and Gail (Bobby) Parnell of Cherokee Village; two sisters-in-law, Brenda Lowery of Jonesboro and Vickie Lowery of Harrisburg; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Kenny Guy McMahan officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Springs Cemetery near Harrisburg.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Lowery, Jimmy Lowery, Scott Wilson, Eric Lowery, Bradley Lowery and Patrick Parnell.
Honorary pallbearers will include Justin Chambers, Jeff Lowery, Clarence Lowery, James Lowery and Gaylon Lowery.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering is optional and social distancing will be observed.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.